Chennaiites look forward to pandemic-free world: Prioritise mental health and make lifestyle changes

Chennai :

The pandemic has been a time for learning. During the year and a half that we were home, at some point we did the ‘inward journey’ (soul searching). When we had no race to run, no deadlines to meet, no journeys to take, we took a look at our inner self. I believe, most of the time, the outcome was positive. Most of us learned a new skill, followed a passion, or gave up on unhealthy traits. In 2022, I look forward to continuing what I learned, to motivate myself to keep learning something new. I wanted to share with everyone what I started as a passion (my recipes). I also look forward to a pandemic-free and peaceful world. I hope we will be able to walk out into the ‘old normal’, instead of the ‘new normal’. Professionally, I am looking forward to welcoming my students to offline school - to teach and to learn from them. I wish to give them back the school atmosphere they missed the most, where apart from education, they learned life skills. I also look forward to a time, I don’t teach to a monitor full of faces, but where I see students for real. I’m sure, happy times are coming in 2022.





— Rajni, Food blogger and teacher