Valuables recovered from Tiruvottiyur collapse site returned to owners

Household items and other valuables recovered from the debris at Tiruvottiyur Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) building collapse site were handed over to respective families on Friday.
Chennai:
So far 20 gas cylinders have been removed from the site. officials believe that there are more cylinders and other valuables are buried in the debris. Home appliances, utensils and ornaments are some of the other items that were recovered. Fire and rescue personnel stationed at the collapse site will be shifted back to their base only after the entire debris is cleared.
