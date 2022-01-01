Student drowns off Neelankarai beach, friend rescued

Chennai :

The victim, Babu, a native of Ulundurpet, was a private college student in Thoraipakkam. He was with four friends, all students, when the incident happened. When Babu and Kumaravel were dragged in by a wave, others raised alarm and lifeguards came to their rescue. While Babu died by the time he was pulled out of the water, Kumaravel survived. He was given first aid at a nearby private hospital at Injambakkam and later shifted to Royapettah Government Hospital. The Neelankarai police have registered a case.