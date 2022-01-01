Sat, Jan 01, 2022

Madras University announces sem exam schedule for UG, PG

Published: Jan 01,202206:15 AM

The University of Madras released the semester exam schedule for UG and PG students pursuing Arts and Science courses.

University of Madras. File photo
Chennai:
As per the notification, BCom and Arts UG first-semester exam will be held from February 14 onwards, while second and third-semester exams have been scheduled for February 22 and 25 respectively. Fourth-semester exams will also start from February 25. First-semester exams for BSc and BCA students will begin on February 12. Similarly, the exams for the second will begin on February 21, while the third-semester and fourth-semester will be on February 24. PG MCA students can appear for first-semester exams from February 4, while second-semester exams start on February 2. The third and fourth-semester exams will start on January 28 and 24 respectively and the fifth-semester exam will be on February 7.

