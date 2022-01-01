Residents rue pollution as sewage flows into Ambattur lake

Chennai :

Residents living near Ambattur lake are worried about sewage being let into the lake as it could contaminate the groundwater in the locality. Already, the lack of maintenance has done enough damage to the water body, they rue.





“The sewage water from Krishnapuram, Vivek Nagar, Thiruvekata Nagar, and Nehru Nagar is to be pumped to Koyambedu sewage treatment plant from the pumping station here at Ward 81, but as the station is not functional for the past few days, sewage from the drains is flowing into Ambattur lake, and now the lake is mixed with sewage water,” said SP Nedumaran, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Ambattur.





He added that the locals were waiting for the lake to be restored to request the government to make use of this water for drinking purposes. “If this situation continues, the entire lake will be polluted and it would take years to restore it. We are also worried it would contaminate the groundwater in the locality,” Nedumaran said.





Locals allege that it has been a year since any restoration works were carried out and the local body officials are yet to visit the lake or take any steps to maintain the water body. “Apart from this, the Avadi Corporation is dumping garbage near the lake, which makes the situation even worse. Already the lake is filled with water hyacinth, and now the drainage water is also flowing from drains which pollutes the water body. Nobody is bothered to clear the plants growing inside the lake, and not maintaining the lake,” said Srinivas K, another resident.





When contacted, a senior Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board official said during the recent rainfall, sewage water overflowing from some manholes got into the lake, but otherwise we would pump it immediately, and this issue will be sorted out soon.





“Meanwhile, as some houses have not taken connection, the drainage water is let into the storm water drains, which flows directly to the lake. So, the corporation should take steps against it,” said the official.