34 students of NEET coaching centre in Saidapet test +ve

Chennai :

As many as 34 students, who were among the 90 samples tested after a student at a NEET coaching centre in Saidapet tested positive recently, has now been confirmed to have contracted COVID. One of them has been shifted to King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy while another has been shifted to a private hospital in the city.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who visited the remaining 32 students at a COVID Care Centre at Injambakkam, confirmed that they are doing well and stable. The minister also had a word of caution: “Both delta and Omicron variants have combined and are spreading faster globally. No one should hesitate from getting fully vaccinated against the pandemic virus, especially senior citizens.”





The minister said that to date, 86 per cent are vaccinated for the first dose and 58 per cent for both doses. “Still, many are due for their second dose. Around 50,000 camps will be set up across the State for the 17th mega vaccination camp to be conducted on Sunday. With 1,600 camps in Chennai alone, the city Corporation has set a target to inoculate 2.5 lakh people. Those yet to be vaccinated should make use of the mega camp,” said Ma Subramanian.





He added that as surveillance increased at airports, the State has reported only 120 Omicron cases so far, and already 66 of them discharged after taking swab tests twice. “When people are tested for delta variant only after one or two weeks, their second test result will turn negative, whereas, for Omicron cases, patients are tested negative in four-five days. On Friday, 25 Omicron patients from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital were discharged after taking the test twice.