56-year-old man electrocuted in Maduranthagam farm

Chennai :

The deceased, Sengeni, was a resident of Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district. The police said, on Friday morning, Sengeni went to his farmland while it was heavily raining. While he was walking on the field, an overhead electric cable snapped and fell on him. He suffered an electric shock and died on the spot. On information, the police arrived at the spot and retrieved Sengeni’s body. They sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The Cheyyur police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.