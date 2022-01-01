Plea seeks direction to Centre, State to provide fuel subsidy for farmers

Chennai :

Citing the decisions by Bihar and Karnataka governments, a litigant moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre and State to provide petrol, diesel and kerosene at subsidised rate to those engaged in mechanised farming.





S Ayya from Palayamkottai noted in his petition that rise in farm mechanisation has led to demand for petrol, diesel and industrial kerosene. The steep rise in central excise, cess and State’s VAT has also led to spiralling cost of production, which has left the farmers struggling, he said, noting that the governments of Karnataka and Bihar have offered subsidy for farmers.





“The rise in fuel prices and the resultant production cost is a vicious cycle, as it leads to inflation in essential commodity. Therefore, it is the sole responsibility of the Centre and State to come up with an effective subsidy mechanism to curtail the impact of inflation on the general public,” he said.





Though agriculture is considered to be the backbone of Indian economy, farmers were dropping out of the vocation at an alarming rate because of increased cost of production and taxes on duel, which poses a threat to food security arising, Ayya added. In Tamil Nadu, a considerable number of farmers who rely on diesel motor pump sets were struggling to cultivate due to increased cost of fertilizer, seed and labour, he said.