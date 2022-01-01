271 areas in Chennai flooded, 120 spots cleared: GCC

Chennai :

After two days of heavy rain, several parts of the city, particularly, T Nagar, Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, Egmore, Pulianthope and Kolathur were flooded affecting normal life.





According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, water stagnation was reported in 271 locations across the city. Of the 271 spots, water was cleared in 120 places till Friday 2 pm and works are on to clear the rest of the areas. Data compiled by the Corporation stated that it received 1,553 complaints of water stagnation and 212 complaints were redressed.





Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said unexpected heavy rainfall was witnessed in some parts of the city, particularly in Mylapore which recorded over 20 cm of rain and that led to the heavy traffic snarls. “All officials and workers are engaged in rain relief works since Thursday night,” he said.





Bedi assured that a permanent solution would be brought out to address the issue of waterlogging in low-lying areas. “We will increase the size of the existing drainage systems to provide engineering solutions or we will set up a permanent pumping station,” he said.