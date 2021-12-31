What is the cause of 'sudden' downpour in Chennai? Read here...

Chennai :

Chennai has been experiencing mostly dry weather since the beginning of this month, with heavy downpours pouring in many places since yesterday afternoon. When asked about the cause of this sudden rain, the Meteorological Center officials said: "Atmospheric mantle circulation prevailed in the oceans until thursday morning. It was moving towards the mainland in less time. Due to the heavy cloud cover at that time, sudden heavy rain was witnessed. The rains will continue in Chennai till the clouds weaken."





Due to continuous rain in Chennai, a red alert has been issued for 4 districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu - for heavy rains. Overall, it was an unexpected downpour in Chennai, according to research center officials.



