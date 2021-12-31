Fri, Dec 31, 2021

What is the cause of 'sudden' downpour in Chennai? Read here...

Published: Dec 31,202110:51 AM by Online Desk

Updated: Dec 31,202111:20 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The sudden heavy rainfall in Chennai last evening was due to heavy cloud cover in the city, say Meteorological Center officials.

Chennai roads being lashed after a heavy rain pour
Chennai roads being lashed after a heavy rain pour
Chennai:
Chennai has been experiencing mostly dry weather since the beginning of this month, with heavy downpours pouring in many places since yesterday afternoon. When asked about the cause of this sudden rain, the Meteorological Center officials said: "Atmospheric mantle circulation prevailed in the oceans until thursday morning. It was moving towards the mainland in less time. Due to the heavy cloud cover at that time, sudden heavy rain was witnessed. The rains will continue in Chennai till the clouds weaken."

Due to continuous rain in Chennai, a red alert has been issued for 4 districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu - for heavy rains. Overall, it was an unexpected downpour in Chennai, according to research center officials.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations