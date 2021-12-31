Revenue inspector arrested for accepting bribe on behalf of tahsildar

Chennai :

The complainant, who applied for a legal heir certificate, was asked to give a bribe of Rs 25,000 by revenue inspector Ponni, who was trapped by the DVAC team while she was accepting the bribe. The complainant approached the DVAC, Chennai unit, and gave a complaint stating that he had applied for a legal heir certificate at the Ayanavaram taluk office, for which Ponni, revenue inspector of Ayanavaram, demanded Rs 25,000 on behalf of Chninnadurai, tahsildar, as a bribe to process his application, a release from the DVAC said. When the accused reiterated her earlier demand and received the bribe from the complainant, she was caught red-handed by the DVAC team.