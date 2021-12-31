Tyre bursts while filling air, man dies in front of 12-year-old son

Chennai :

The deceased, Prakash, of Manivakkam, owns a puncture shop on Tambaram-Darkas Road in Durga Nagar. On Thursday morning, a lorry came to the shop with a flat tyre. The police said Prakash removed the tyre and fixed the puncture but while filling air, it burst. Prakash died on the spot in front of his 12-year-old son, Jayakumar. The Tambaram police who arrived at the spot sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet GH and registered a case. Further inquiry is on.