Police arrest 6 youngsters for selling prescription drug

Chennai :

Kevin Babu (22) and Arun (22) of St Thomas Mount were receiving couriers from Andhra Pradesh frequently. On suspicion, the courier firm scanned the package to find tablets in it. The firm then informed the St Thomas Mount police and they, in turn, visited the office and opened the package. It had 500 Tydol tablets and the parcel was sent in Kevin’s name. Another package in Arun’s name had 200 tablets. The police arrested both of them. During interrogation, they revealed that they used to buy tablets from Vijayawada and were supplying them to the students and youngsters in the suburbs for a huge margin. The police arrested their friends Vimalraj (25) and Naveen Raj (22) of Alandur, Jayanathan (18) of Ramanathapuram and Arun (22) of Valasaravakkam for selling the tablets along with Kevin and Arun. The police have registered a case and are searching for a few others who are linked to the case.