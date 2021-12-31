Metro trains to run from 5.30 am to 11 pm on govt holidays

Chennai :

According to a press release, Metro trains will run from 5.30 am to 11 pm instead of 7 am to 10 pm with 10 minutes headway throughout the day on government holidays. “There will be no peak hour services in the holiday schedule. Services on Monday to Saturday will remain the same from 5.30 am to 11 pm with existing peak hour services from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm with 5-minute headway during peak hours and 10-minute headway during non-peak hours,” the release added. Train services will run on Sundays with the existing schedule from 7 am to 10 pm with 10 minutes headway throughout the day. There will be no peak hour service.