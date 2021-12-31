No vehicles allowed on road after midnight on NY Eve

As per the latest direction by city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, vehicle movement will be restricted on New Year’s Eve in the city beyond midnight.
Chennai:
Only essential services have been exempted from the restriction. The restriction will be effective till 5 am on January 1, 2022, said a note from his office. The step has been taken considering the Omicron spread and to prevent any untoward incidents due to overspeeding of vehicles and drunk driving. The Tamil Nadu police had already said that motorists who are found driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol will be arrested.
