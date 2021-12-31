Man, friends snatch cash, cheque from ex-colleague

Chennai :

A 42-year-old man who sent his two friends to steal from a collection agent of a private firm has been arrested by the Maduravoyal police.





Inquiries revealed that the main accused was an ex-employee of the same firm as the victim. He hatched the plan after he was threatened by a former senior colleague to reimburse Rs 3 lakh he was supposed to collect when he was working there.





M Dinesh (27) of Vanagaram, who works for Suren Steel Company, was returning home after collecting about Rs 5 lakh from different companies on Christmas night when the incident happened.





Near Odaima Nagar bridge, two men diverted his attention on the pretext of seeking directions and snatched his bag containing cash and cheque. Based on his complaint, the Maduravoyal police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. B Sathish (34) of Palakkad and R Muthiah Dinesh (27) of Palavanthangal were secured. During interrogation, they reportedly admitted that they were sent by K Subramanian (42) of Maduravoyal. Subramanian was secured. Investigation revealed that Subramanian was with Suren Steel Company as a collection agent before quitting the job to start a hardware shop. However, Daniel, Subramanian’s ex-colleague, threatened him to reimburse Rs 3 lakh, which he was supposed to collect from different clients.





Since he did not have the means to generate Rs 3 lakh, Subramanian hatched a plan to steal the money from an employee of the same company. The police have seized Rs 50,000 and a cheque for Rs 1.65 lakh from Subramanian. All three accused were remanded in judicial custody.