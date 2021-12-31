1 dead and 5 injured in explosion at Kilpauk, cause yet to be ascertained

Chennai :

An AC mechanic was charred to death and his assistant among five others suffered burns in an explosion at Kilpauk on Wednesday.





The deceased, Nazir, of Pulianthope, was engaged by a flat owner in a highrise apartment on Poonamallee High Road in Kilpauk to install an air conditioner, the police said.





While Nazir was involved in welding work, the spark allegedly fell on a barrel in the house, which lead to the explosion.





Nazir, his assistant Hameed and three others involved in interior works suffered burns. All five were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but Nazir died without responding to treatment.





On Thursday, forensic experts studied the accident spot and collected samples. Further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident and the nature of the explosive substance