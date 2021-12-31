NIB follows ganja-peddling couple for 800 km before arrest

Chennai :

In a night-long meticulous operation, a Narcotic Intelligence Bureau team followed drug peddlers for 800 kms from Vishakhapatnam to Vellore via Tirupati and Chittoor to seize 26 kg of ganja.





Based on specific intelligence, the team followed a couple travelling with their young children from Vishakhapatnam. They travelled by train to Tirupati and to Vellore by bus via Chittoor.





When the peddlers entered Tamil Nadu, the team intercepted their bus and found Veerannan and his wife Punitha in possession of 26 kgs of ganja. On questioning, Veerannan admitted that he took the children along with them to avoid any suspicion.





The team also secured one more accused, Kadhir, who was in possession of 8 kg of the contraband. Veerannan and Kadhir belonged to Tirupur and consignments were being taken to Tirupur for further distribution.





The operation was part of a special drive initiated by the Tamil Nadu police on December 6. The NIB team followed the drug peddlers for 800 km from Vishakhapatnam to Vellore even as they used various means of transport. This operation was conducted by two teams of NIB led by C Murali, DSP, Salem unit and T Ramachandran, DSP, Vellore unit. It was monitored by Rohith Nathan R, SP, NIB, Chennai.





Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director General of Police, Crime, appreciated the operation.





To share information on drug trafficking with the NIB, one can contact helpline number: 10581 or message to WhatsApp number 949810581 or mail to spnibcid@gmail.com.