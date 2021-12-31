Eight college students arrested day after clash in Madhavaram

Chennai :

A day after two groups of college students indulged in a violent clash resulting in the injury of one student near Madhavaram bus terminus, the police on Thursday arrested eight college students, four of whom just turned 18.





The Police said the clash between the students of Sir Theagaraya College in Old Washermenpet and Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi was over ‘route thala’ issue.





While the students had a face-off on the same issue in Vyasarpadi and Sholavaram over the past week, a first-year BA student of Theagaraya College was attacked by a group of students from the other college on Wednesday morning a few metres away from the Madhavaram bus terminus.





The student suffered injuries, leading to a violent clash between two groups. While they fled the spot, the Madhavaram police launched a hunt for the students and arrested eight of them.





S Dinesh (21) of Uthukottai, M Rakesh (20) of Sothuperumbedu, K Thavasi (20) of Uthukottai, L Asif (20) of Red Hills and four other students were arrested by the Madhavaram police and remanded in judicial custody.





For the last two weeks, incidents of college students attacking each other and creating nuisance on public transport have been on the rise and it may be noted that a second-year college student committed suicide by jumping in front of an express train near Tirunindravur, alleging harassment by students of another college.