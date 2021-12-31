Cases surge to 397 in Chennai, up by 100 in a day

Chennai :

The number of COVID cases in Chennai saw a further surge of 103, reporting 397 cases on Thursday.





The number of daily cases in the State was 890, including five imported cases from other countries and four from other States. The total number of cases in TN reached 27,46,890.





Cases of international passengers testing positive up on arrival touched 219, while S-gene drop cases in the State also surged to 141, reporting 84 cases from non-risk countries and 57 from at-risk countries. Five more Omicron patients were discharged, bringing down the active cases of Omicron to 12. No new cases of Omicron were recorded on Thursday.





Among other districts, Chengalpattu had 103 cases, followed by 73 in Coimbatore. Of the seven deaths notified in the State, two were from Coimbatore, taking the total deaths to 36,765.





The TPR stood at 0.7 per cent, with the highest of 1.4 per cent in Chengalpattu and Chennai.