PhD student hacks ex-lover to death with boyfriend’s help

Chennai :

A PhD student and her lover killed her ex-boyfriend on OMR in Kelambakkam on Thursday. The police said the deceased, Senthil (44), of Perambalur, was working in the private college in Kattankulathur. The Police arrested Despriya and Arun Pandian in connection with the murder immediately after the incident.





The police said Senthil was in a relationship with Desapriya (21) when she was studying in his college. He wanted to marry Desapriya but she rejected him since he was already married. However, Senthil kept insisting saying he would get permission from his wife for a second marriage. The couple had no children.





Meanwhile, Desapriya completed her studies and joined for PhD in a private college in Kelambakkam. It was there she met Arun. Senthil came to know about their relationship. Angered over it, he approached Desapriya with demands to marry him again. The police said Desapriya, who lost her cool, decided to eliminate Senthil.





On Thursday Desapriya invited Senthil to her college in Kelambakkam to talk. When he reached the college, Desapriya and Arun began to attack him with knives. Senthil tried to escape on his bike but was chased by the couple on another bike. He was hacked to death on OMR in broad daylight.





The police said Senthil died on the spot but onlookers managed to overpower the couple and hand them to the Kelambakkam police. The Kelambakkam police, who sent the body for post-mortem examination, arrested Arun and Desapriya.