Enforcement teams to check COVID violations as cases spike in Chennai

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the city police have constituted zonal level enforcement teams to enforce COVID-19 safety norms.





Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi warned that marriage halls, hotels and other places will be monitored strictly. “The teams will impose penalties if any violation is found during surprise raids,” he said.





He pointed out that around 5 lakh eligible persons in the city are yet to take the first dose of COVID vaccine and around 8 lakh missed their due date for the second dose.





As per a Corporation press release, three teams per zone will monitor the city on Friday. One team per zone will do night rounds to monitor New Year celebrations in public places. On other days, two teams per zone will do rounds on a shift basis.





“As the cases are increasing, private marriage halls and hotels should intimate the details about functions and events held at their facilities. Zonal health officers and zonal medical officers should take measures to inoculate the persons, who are yet to take vaccines. They should ensure adherence to safety protocol including mask compliance, social distancing and others. Roadside eateries should follow safety norms,” the release said.





With the number of fresh cases in Chennai rising yet again, the zone-wise data released by the corporation reveals that Kodambakkam and Adyar zones have the highest number of active cases with 210 and 208 respectively.





While the Teynampet zone has 190 active cases, Anna Nagar has 167. Manali with 13 active cases has the least among Corporation zones.





Corporation officials also clarified that more containment zones will be declared as fresh cases continue to rise.