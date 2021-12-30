Chennai Rains: 2 women electrocuted in Pulianthope and Otteri

At least two rain-related deaths were reported in the city on Thursday. A 40-year-old woman of Pulianthope was electrocuted when she stepped on stagnant water outside her house when she went to a nearby shop around 4 pm, while another 70-year-old woman died of electrocution in a similar manner in Otteri.
Chennai:
In Pulianthope, the deceased, P Meena of Ammai Ammal street lived on the first floor of the house on rent and wanted to get groceries when the rains receded. Police said that she stepped on the stagnant water while holding on to the grill gate, she suffered an electric shock and collapsed on the spot.
On information, Pulianthope police retrieved her body and sent it for postmortem examination. Meena's husband Pyari runs a shop near Basin Bridge and the couple has two children.
In the other incident, K Thamizharasi of Otteri was electrocuted when she was passing by the New Ferrance Road around 6.15 pm. She is suspected to have suffered electric shock due to the exposed underground power cables and Otteri police have registered a case about the incident.
