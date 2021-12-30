Chennai Rains: 2 women electrocuted in Pulianthope and Otteri

Chennai :

In Pulianthope, the deceased, P Meena of Ammai Ammal street lived on the first floor of the house on rent and wanted to get groceries when the rains receded. Police said that she stepped on the stagnant water while holding on to the grill gate, she suffered an electric shock and collapsed on the spot.

On information, Pulianthope police retrieved her body and sent it for postmortem examination. Meena's husband Pyari runs a shop near Basin Bridge and the couple has two children.

In the other incident, K Thamizharasi of Otteri was electrocuted when she was passing by the New Ferrance Road around 6.15 pm. She is suspected to have suffered electric shock due to the exposed underground power cables and Otteri police have registered a case about the incident.