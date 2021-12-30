Thu, Dec 30, 2021

Chennai Rains: Metro extends its services till 12 am

Published: Dec 30,202109:58 PM by Online Desk

Owing to heavy rainfall and to enable passengers to reach their homes safely, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has decided to extend its services by 1 hour from 11:00 pm to 12:00 am today (30-12-2021). The last Metro train will leave all terminals at 12:00 am.

Representative image
Chennai:
"Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly and reach their destinations safe. CMRL has requested passengers to wear face mask at all times for their own safety and maintain social distancing," it tweeted. 

The Metro witnessed more footfall as many people opted for its service due to the slow movement of traffic on the roads. Suburban train services too were largely unaffected owing to heavy downpour.


