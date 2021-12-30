Chennai Rains: Metro extends its services till 12 am

Chennai :

"Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly and reach their destinations safe. CMRL has requested passengers to wear face mask at all times for their own safety and maintain social distancing," it tweeted.



Due to severe rainfall and to enable passengers to reach their homes safely, CMRL has decided to extend its Metro Train Services by 1 hour from 11:00 pm to 12:00 am today (30-12-2021). The last Metro Train will leave all terminals at 12:00 am.



1/2#cmrl#metrorail#ChennaiMetro — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) December 30, 2021

The Metro witnessed more footfall as many people opted for its service due to the slow movement of traffic on the roads. Suburban train services too were largely unaffected owing to heavy downpour.





2/2#cmrl#metrorail#ChennaiMetro — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) December 30, 2021







