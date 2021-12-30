Chennai Rains: Metro extends its services till 12 am

Owing to heavy rainfall and to enable passengers to reach their homes safely, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has decided to extend its services by 1 hour from 11:00 pm to 12:00 am today (30-12-2021). The last Metro train will leave all terminals at 12:00 am.
Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly and reach their destinations safe. CMRL requests passengers to wear Face Mask at all times for their own safety and maintain social distancing.
