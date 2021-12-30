Thu, Dec 30, 2021

Downpour throws life out of gear in Chennai, motorists stuggle in hours long traffic

Published: Dec 30,202109:49 PM

Updated: Dec 30,202110:16 PM

Chennai:
The sudden and prolonged downpour threw life out of gear in Chennai, its suburbs and its neighbouring districts on Thursday as many roads and streets were inundated with rainwater. 

Motorists and office goers were the most affected as several vehicles were stuck on the roads for hours together. The arterial Anna Salai witnessed a stalemate as the vehicles moved on at snail's pace.


An auto driver, Khadar Basha of Washermenpet, said it took two hours for him to deliver floor mats at Periamet from Flower Bazaar market and feared it might take another two hours to return to Flower Bazaar as he was stuck near Chennai Central due to slow-moving traffic. Another motorist, not wanting to be named, said that he had been stuck in front of the Ripon Building for over an hour. 


The city traffic police reported closure of Gengu Reddy Subway in Egmore, Madley subway in T Nagar, Aranganathan subway in Saidapet and RBI subway at Parry's Corner due to waterlogging. Slow moving traffic were reported on Raja Mannar Salai at KK Nagar, Dr Sivasamy Salai in Mylapore, Poonamallee high road in Vepery, Jawahar Nagar at Sembium, 100 ft road near MMDA and Lake View Road in Nungambakkam due to flooding of roads. However, visuals of several other inundated roads were shared by people on social media.


