Downpour throws life out of gear in Chennai, motorists stuggle in hours long traffic

The city traffic police reported closure of Gengu Reddy Subway in Egmore, Madley subway in T Nagar, Aranganathan subway in Saidapet and RBI subway at Parry's Corner due to waterlogging.
Very heavy rainfall observed over Chennai & neighbourhood and rainfall activity likely to continue over the region during next 06 hours.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 30, 2021
Rainfall recorded from 0830-1945 IST of today (in mm).
Chennai (MRC Nagar) - 198
Nungambakkam - 160@rajeevan61@airnewsalerts
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall causes traffic jam at Chennai's Mount Road— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021
Chennai metro says it has announced to extend service timing by an hour till 12 midnight to enable passengers to reach their homes safely pic.twitter.com/1AJCWQ8lSy
