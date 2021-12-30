Heavy rains: Red alert issued for Chennai, neighbouring districts

Chennai :

Regional Meteorological Center issued red alert - heavy to very heavy rainfall warning - for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram for next three hours. The Regional Meteorological Center stated that convective cells present over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram are likely to cause significant heavy rainfall.





A red alert has been issued for 4 districts of Tamil Nadu -- Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, & Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall. Three people have died due to electrocution today: State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran pic.twitter.com/Xj7IEFQt5U — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021





Heavy showers lashed several parts of the city on Thursday, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas. In Chennai, Mylapore received more than 20 cm of rainfall, while MRC Nagar received the highest of 17.6 cm of rainfall, followed by Nungambakkam with 14 cm rainfall and Meenambakkam with 10 cm of rainfall.





#chennairains: Gengu Reddy Subway in Egmore, Madley subway in #TNagar, Aranganathan subway in #Saidapet and RBI subway at #Parry's Corner are closed for vehicles due to #waterlogging: @ChennaiTraffic#Chennai — DT Next (@dt_next) December 30, 2021





Regional Meteorological Department on Thursday, said that light to moderate rainfall is expected in the coastal districts, including Chennai and suburban areas for next 48 hours. Meanwhile, delta districts are expected to receive heavy rains.





B Geetha, scientist at Cyclone Warning Research Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre said that easterly wind over the Bay of Bengal converging along the coast can lead to heavy rains in the city and also other coastal districts. The easterly winds are expected to bring in more rainfall in the next 48 hours as they are likely to weaken over Bay of Bengal. The Centre said that thunderstorm with moderate rains are likely to occur over Coastal Tamil Nadu for next 48 hours, which can bring rains to Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and delta districts.





More clouds converging into Southh Chennai and rain is expected to continue further for few more hours. South Chennai - ECR belt which missed heavy spells might get balancing rains in coming hours. The old city area have got 150-200 mm. While other areas have got close to 100 mm. — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021





Meanwhile, Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy for next 48 hours, and thunderstorms along with light to moderate rainfall is expected in several parts of the city. The maximum temperature and minimum temperature is expected to be 31 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.





Weather blogger Pradeep Jogn said that Chennai city rainfall in 2021 is the third wettest year of all time with 21.74 cm rainfall until 5.30 pm on Thursday, after 2005 and 1996. The annual rainfall of 2015 is taken over by 2021, he said. He stated that more clouds are converging into South Chennai and rain is expected to continue further for few more hours. South Chennai - ECR belt which missed heavy spells might get rains in coming hours.

