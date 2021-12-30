Covid spike in Chennai alarming, take appropriate measures: Union Health Secy writes to Radhakrishnan

Chennai :

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan over the rising number of cases of Covid and Omicron in Chennai. He stated that Chennai has reported sudden and significant rise in the cases and the issue needs to be addressed proactively and immediately to ensure that there is no spread and increase in the mortality due to late detection of the cases.





He said that immediate measures will have to be taken by enhanced testing in a focused manner and pro-active contact tracing and isolation/quarantine of contacts of positive cases is important. He emphasised on setting up of containment zones and buffer zones as per extra hospital-level preparedness and increasing the pace & coverage of vaccination drive.









He added that continuous vigil should be maintained in view of the recent increase in domestic travel, due to various events such as marriages, festive celebrations, vacations having either recently concluded or underway.