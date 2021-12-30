Chennai comes to standstill after heavy rains lash several parts of city

Chennai :

Heavy spell of rains lashed several parts of Chennai throwing life out gear within hours. On Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre had said that heavy rains with thunderstorms are likely in several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.





Traffic snarls were reported in many parts of the city with roads flooded with rain water within hours of heavy downpour.









"We are receiving easterly wind over the Bay of Bengal, when it convergence along the coast the city is expected to receive rains, and also coastal districts and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area is likely to witness light to moderate showers for the next two days,” Dr. B Geetha (Scientist D), Cyclone Warning Research Center, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai had said.