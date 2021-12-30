Threatened by ex-employer to reimburse Rs 3 lakh, man robs current employee in Chennai

Chennai :

A 42-year-old man who sent his two friends to rob a collection agent of a private firm has been arrested by Maduravoyal police. Inquiries revealed that the main accused was an ex-employee of the same firm and that he hatched the robbery plan as he was threatened by the former employer to reimburse Rs 3 lakh he was supposed to collect while working there.





M Dinesh (27) of Vanagaram who works for Suren Steel Company was returning home after collecting about Rs 5 lakh in different companies in Vandavasi on Christmas night. Near Odaima Nagar bridge, two men diverted his attention on the pretext of seeking directions for an address and snatched his bag containing cash and cheque.





Based on his complaint, Maduravoyal police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect with the help of CCTV footage. Two men - B Sathish (34) of Palakkad and R Muthiah Dinesh (27) of Palavanthangal - were secured and during interrogation, they reportedly admitted that they were sent by K Subramanian (42) of Maduravoyal. Subramanian was secured and an investigation revealed that he worked for the Suren Steel Company as a collection agent before quitting the job to start a shop selling hardware.





However, one Daniel of the company allegedly threatened Subramanian to reimburse Rs 3 lakh he was supposed to collect from different clients and took a written statement from him. Since he did not have any means to generate Rs 3 lakh and hatched a plan to rob the same company employee.

Police have seized Rs 50,000 and a cheque for Rs 1.65 lakh from Subramanian and all three accused were remanded in judicial custody.