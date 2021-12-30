Omicron cases likely to see increasing trend in Chennai, 93 samples show S-gene-drop

Chennai :

As part of the contract tracing of the diabetic patient who tested positive for Omicron at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 4,395 people have been tested, of which 128 people tested positive for Covid, in which 93 of them have reported S-gene-drop.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that Omicron cases are likely to increase in the coming days as more people continue to report S-gene-drop. He said that none of these cases is severe and all the patients are recovering well.





The Health Secretary said that all the drugs required for the treatment of Omicron cases are adequate in stock and medications are working well for those who have been affected by the infection. "The lungs of the Omicron patient are not getting affected but the higher transmissibility is a risk and we have increased the testing of samples, especially in Chennai," he said.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan along with Commissioner of Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the 75-bed special ward for Omicron patients at the Omandurar Government Multi Super-speciality Hospital.





Talking about the safety and control measures being undertaken to control the spread of infection, the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation said that the testing is being increased to about 25,000 samples on a daily basis. He urged the public to take tests in case of any symptoms being reported.





"There are risks of infection being spread through those visiting hospitals and thus, attendants of those admitted in hospitals should also get tested. People should avoid crowding in the marketplace and hostels in colleges and schools should follow safety procedures to prevent the spread of infection," he said. Talking about the mega vaccination drive that is being organised on the coming Sunday, he urged the public to get vaccinated so that the infection can be prevented and the severity of the infection is less if affected.