Posing as cops, men barge into house, escape with phones in Saligramam

Chennai :

Virugambakkam police are investigating a complaint that unidentified men entered a house in Saligramam claiming to be cops and escaped with the mobile phones of two men.





Preliminary inquiries revealed that the place was used for flesh trade and one of the victims is a customer who reached the house through a broker, said police. The other phone belongs to the broker. Police said the victim met the broker through the Locanto app.





However, a few men followed him posing as cops and threatened them to part with valuables not to arrest them. While they escaped with the phones, a complaint was lodged at Virugambakkam police station.





Further investigation is on. Virugambakkam police also launched a hunt for an unidentified duo who threatened two women after barging into their house in Saligramam on Sunday and escaped with 5.5 sovereigns, Rs 26,000 and three mobile phones.