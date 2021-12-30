32-year-old man hammered to death by friend in drunken brawl

Chennai :

A 32-year-old man was hammered to death by a friend in a drunken brawl in Vyasarpadi on Tuesday. The deceased M Surya of Devar Nagar had been living alone and was unmarried, said MKB Nagar police.





On Tuesday evening, Surya’s brother Vijayakanth visited his brother as usual and was shocked to find him lying unconscious in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, but Surya died without responding to treatment a few hours later.





MKB Nagar police registered a case of murder and secured J Muralikrishnan (27) of Parry’s Corner since he allegedly consumed liquor with Surya at the latter’s house on Tuesday morning.





During interrogation, Muralikrishnan reportedly admitted that he attacked Surya with a hammer after a quarrel. Muralikrishnan was arrested and further investigation is on.