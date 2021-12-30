Retired DGP’s driver attacked by two jaywalkers in Tiruverkadu

Chennai :

Tiruverkadu police have launched a hunt for two men who allegedly attacked the driver of a retired DGP on Tuesday night.





The assault victim Poyyamozhi (51), a head constable and resident of Devi Nagar in Tiruverkadu, is said to be working as a driver for former DGP Muthukaruppan and the incident happened when he was returning home on a two-wheeler from a shop.





On Therodum Street, Poyyamozhi allegedly developed a quarrel with two men for jaywalking and in the melee, they attacked the head constable and fled the spot.





Based on his complaint, Tiruverkadu police have launched a hunt for the duo. Police are investigating if Poyyamozhi was under the influence of alcohol.