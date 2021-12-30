In a first, city airport customs inducts canine squad

Chennai :

Chennai airport customs for the first time inducted a canine squad to locate people with narcotics on Wednesday. The canine squad was formed at the Chennai airport by the Customs to identify the persons who are smuggling drugs and the induction ceremony was held at a private ground in Pallavaram.





The Customs inducted two sniffer dogs — Orio and Orly — and said more sniffer dogs would be added to the squad in near future. Both the dogs, around one year of age, were trained in Punjab and they have been getting training for the last ten months.





Chief Commissioner of Customs and GST, MVS Choudary, while participating in the event, said police have been using sniffer dogs for the last 10 decades and the dogs played a huge role in some important cases.





“Now we have introduced sniffer dogs at the Chennai airport and we strongly believe the canine squad would help stop the smuggling of drugs at the Chennai airport,” he said.





The demonstration of skills by sniffer dogs Orio and Orly was also held on the ground and airport higher officials participated in the event.