Woman ‘spiritual guru’ alleges threat to life

Chennai :

A 41-year-old woman spiritual guru, who has become the latest social media sensation, has alleged threat to her life and that of her followers in a petition submitted at the city police Commissionerate on Wednesday.





The 41-year-old Annapoorani Arasu of Tirumullaivoyal alleged in her petition that the media propagated falsehood about her spiritual sessions and her husband’s death following which she has been getting threatening phone calls.





Addressing the media at the commissionerate after submitting her petition, she proclaimed that she was not a ‘godwoman’ as being addressed by the media and added that her followers knows what she was capable of. While Annapoorni conducted a spiritual session in Chengalpattu on December 12, video clips from the session went viral on social media, after which a video of her participating in a TV reality show before she became a spiritual guru was circulated.





Chengalpattu police had cancelled her follow-up programme scheduled on December 24 in their jurisdiction.