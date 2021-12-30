Seizure of blood diamonds leads to catch worth Rs 5.76 crore at airport

Chennai :

A seizure of uncut diamonds — blood diamonds from Congo —worth Rs 11 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai at the airport here on Tuesday morning led to the seizure of Rs 5.76 crore worth diamonds from a passenger bound to Dubai on Tuesday evening.





Based on the information that uncut rough diamonds are being smuggled to Chennai from Dubai, airport customs officers checked the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Tuesday.





The officials on suspicion intercepted a 35-year-old man of Mumbai and during the personal search, they found uncut rough diamonds concealed in the clothes.





The diamonds, of 717.95 carats, were valued at Rs 11 lakh in India. Customs’ official Twitter handle said that the blood diamonds were brought from Congo, a conflict zone, a country in Central Africa. Sources said the uncut rough diamond would be polished in Tamil Nadu with the accurate shape and then sold in foreign countries for a huge price.





Later, based on the information given by the smuggler, the Customs officers intercepted a passenger who was bound for Dubai in the evening.





On examination of his baggage, the Customs found 22 small transparent plastic packets containing processed diamonds ingeniously concealed in the telescopic handle of his stroller suitcase.





The diamonds are valued at Rs 5.76 crore which is 1052.72 carats. Both the passengers were arrested and further inquiry is on.