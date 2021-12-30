Thu, Dec 30, 2021

Genome sequencing lab in Chennai gets authorisation

Published: Dec 30,202102:25 AM

Updated: Dec 30,202102:42 AM

A senior official of the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that around 150 samples can be tested simultaneously at the lab and takes at least five days to get the result.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian (File Photo)
Chennai:
The genome sequencing laboratory set up in September on the DMS campus here, at a cost of Rs 4 crore, received authorisation to test and confirm Omicron and other COVID variants from INSACOG on Wednesday. 

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said there was no other State in India that has set up a genome sequencing lab on its own. 

