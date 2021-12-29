Soil investigation in Tiruvottiyur collapse site delayed, experts await removal of debris

Chennai :

Two days after the Tiruvottiyur slum board building collapsed leaving 24 families homeless, the reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained as the expert team could not conduct soil investigation as removal of debris was delayed.





According to a source privy to the development, the expert panel from Anna University awaits the removal of debris to start soil investigation. "Only after the soil investigation, we could come to a conclusion whether the wrong type of foundation was laid for the building or not. Soil type should be considered while choosing the right type of foundation," a member of the panel said.





The member further added that it would take two or three days to conduct a soil investigation.





"While we wait for the soil investigation, panel's visit to the site revealed that the building did not have columns to support the structure as in modern buildings. The building was entirely a brick structure. Crack in one spot would lead to the progressive collapse of such structures," the member added.





It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and civic body could not remove debris as residents in the nearby blocks felt tremors while removing debris.





Also, the valuables of the residents are trapped in the debris, as most residents rushed out without taking their valuables when the building developed cracks. Due to this, the authorities could not just take the debris using earthmovers and dump them elsewhere.