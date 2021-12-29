Delhi man held with ganja in Adambakkam

Chennai :

Police arrested a 30-year-old ganja peddler and seized two kg ganja from him in Adambakkam on Monday.





The Adambakkam police received a tip-off that ganja is being supplied in the locality during the night. Following that, the police formed a special team to nab the peddlers and monitored the area.





On Monday, the police detained Raj Kumar (30), from Delhi on suspicion. When they checked his backpack, he was found carrying about 2 kg ganja.





During the inquiry, Raj Kumar told the police that he used to smuggle ganja from Andhra Pradesh and supply it in various places in the southern suburbs of Chennai. Further probe is on.