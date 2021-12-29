RPF detains student, friends stage rail roko

Chennai :

Tension prevailed at Avadi railway station after a group of Presidency College students staged a rail roko by sitting in front of an EMU train on Tuesday afternoon after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer detained their college mate for pulling the train to stop.





The incident happened around 3.30 pm. The police said that the students were celebrating a final-year student’s birthday on the moving train (Velachery to Arakkonam) by cutting a cake.





While some of them pulled the train to a halt near Avadi railway station, the RPF personnel detained the ‘birthday boy’ for inquiry. Agitated students gathered in front of the train demanding the release of the student.





After the police assured them that the student would be let off after getting a written statement from him, the students boarded the train. However, they staged a protest again at the Hindu College railway station. The police said that no case was registered and added that trains were delayed by 20 minutes.