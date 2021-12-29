Wed, Dec 29, 2021

Constable’s house in New Washermenpet police quarters burgled

Published: Dec 29,202102:42 AM

Representative image
Chennai:
Unidentified persons broke open a constable’s house at New Washermenpet police quarters in broad daylight on Tuesday.

As the constable, Sathya, of Tiruvottiyur all-women police station, is out of town, the police are waiting for her to return before checking if any valuables were stolen.

However, Sathya has reportedly informed the police over the phone that she had kept 14 sovereigns and Rs 2.30 lakh in the house. 

Sathya’s neighbor, Sasiskumar, a head constable with the police control room, found her house door broken open and valuables strewed around when he went home for lunch on Tuesday afternoon.

He immediately alerted the control room and the New Washermenpet police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. Sathya is said to be in Tiruttani to visit an ailing relative.

