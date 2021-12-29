Mechanic stabbed to death in Triplicane

Chennai :

A two-wheeler mechanic was killed after workers of a butcher shop allegedly stabbed him during an argument in Triplicane on Tuesday.





The deceased, Payaz of Triplicane, repaired vehicles individually on Adam street near a meat shop. The staff at the meat shop was opposed to Payaz running the shop there. Payaz and the accused got into an argument over this a few days ago.





While the meat shop owner met Payaz’ parents and complained about the incident on Monday, Payaz reached the shop and attacked Rahim with an iron rod. Other employees chased and stabbed Payaz on the right thigh with a butcher knife.





Though he was rushed to a hospital, he died without responding to treatment. A case has been registered and two meat shop workers have been picked up.