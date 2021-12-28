Temporary ramp on Marina for PwDs to be made permanent

Chennai :

Much to the delight of persons with disability and activists, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the temporary pathway leading to the seashore on Marina that enabled the disabled to enjoy the waves would soon be made permanent. Earlier, the Greater Chennai Corporation had said the pathway would remain in place till January 16.





The ramp from the service road to the seashore, which was opened on Monday and formally inaugurated a day later, was originally planned to be kept only till January 2. The decision to extend it by two more weeks came after requests from persons with disability and their families, as the pathway enabled them to enjoy the waves.





Commenting on the facility in a social media post, Stalin noted how fascinating it is to be at the seashore – something which the disabled are able to enjoy only for a few days every year. “We will soon make the pathway a permanent feature; it is at once a small step and also the beginning of a big change,” he said.





On Tuesday evening, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu and Triplicane-Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin formally inaugurated the pathway on Marina.





Even as they appreciated the civic body for making the beach temporarily accessible for a week every year in December, disabled rights activists had been demanding the civic body for a permanent facility.