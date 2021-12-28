27-year-old woman found hanging at her house in Madhavaram

Chennai :

A 27-year-old woman was found hanging at her house in Madhavaram on Sunday.





The deceased Manju Devi, a native of Rajasthan, was married to Badri, who runs a jewellery shop in Vyasarpadi.





The couple has two children, the second just four months old. On Sunday, Manju Devi went to her room with the child after lunch, and since the child kept on crying, her relatives tried to open the door but found it locked from inside.





Later, the door was opened with spare keys and Manju Devi was found hanging. Madhavaram police sent the body for post-mortem. Since the couple was married within six years, an RDO inquiry has also been initiated.