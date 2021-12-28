Class 10 boy thrown off bike, run over by truck near Poonamallee

Chennai :

A 15-year-old boy was run over by a truck in front of his sister near Poonamallee on Sunday evening after he fell from the bike on Outer Ring Road.





K Vinay Kumar of Kodambakkam, a Class 10 boy, was riding pillion on the two-wheeler driven by his elder sister K Varsha (22), a private firm employee.





The duo was riding to Poonamallee to visit a property their father had recently bought.





When they were on the Vandalur-Minjur ORR, Varsha applied the brake to prevent collision with another bike from the opposite direction.





In the impact, Vinay was thrown off and a truck plying towards Poonamallee ran over him. Poonamallee Traffic police sent the body for post mortem and booked truck driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence.