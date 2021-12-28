Model threatened for sexual favours

Chennai :

A 26-year-old event manager has been arrested in the city on the charges of threatening a model with her morphed photos for sexual favours.





The accused E Ranjith (27) of Tirupur befriended the victim on the promise of getting her roles in movies and allegedly demanded her photos claiming he would share them with film production companies.





However, the 21-year-old victim did not entertain Ranjith due to suspicion, after which the accused allegedly contacted her from another phone number claiming to be a female model named Deeksh Gupta and received her photos.





However, to her shock, she received the same set of photos but obscenely morphed by Ranjith, who allegedly demanded sexual favours for not sharing them on social media.





The victim informed her father and a complaint was lodged at Kolathur police station. Police registered a case and arrested Ranjith, who resides at Perumbakkam. A mobile phone was seized from Ranjith and he was remanded in judicial custody. Police are probing whether Ranjith threatened any other women in the same way.