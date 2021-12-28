Online-offline: AICTE allows institutions to take the call

Chennai :

As the threat of Omicron variant spread is looming large, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has instructed all the technical institutions to decide on their own on conducting offline or online classes according to the pandemic situation. It also instructed the institutions to be prepared to conduct online classes and virtual exams in case of another wave of the pandemic





In his circular to vice-chancellors and principals of technical institutions, including engineering and polytechnic colleges, AICTE member-secretary Rajive Kumar said the government’s ultimate aim was to contain the spread of coronavirus and its Variants of Concern.





The institutions could take an appropriate decision on opening campuses to conduct classes and examinations in the offline, online, or blended mode in accordance with the guidelines.





The official also instructed the institutions to ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour at all times and at all places in higher education institutions.





With the number of Omicron cases increasing in many states, including Tamil Nadu, Rajive Kumar has instructed the institutions to strictly follow all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the State government or competent authorities from time to time.





He said the council would constantly monitor the academic activities in the institutions that come under its purview and would issue appropriate guidelines regularly in connection with online classes and semester examinations, internships, sharing of internet bandwidth with other colleges, etc.