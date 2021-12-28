Unable to repay loan, councillor ends life

Chennai :

The deceased, Renuka (40) of Pakkam village was an advocate and her husband Senthilnadan is a realtor. Police said Renuka contested in the local body election for the 15th ward in Maduranthagam union as an independent candidate and won.





She had borrowed money from many lenders to use for canvassing.





Police said Renuka was struggling to repay the money and had been quarreling with her husband daily.





She was so upset that she stopped speaking to people and started keeping to herself.





On Monday noon, Senthilnadan discovered Renuka hanging in the living room. The Maduranthagam police sent the body for post-mortem to the GH and registered a case.