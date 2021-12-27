Tiruvottiyur building collapse: AIADMK, AMMK demand action against contractors

Chennai :

“Our leaders will express strong views. When the Pulianthope tenements were exposed to substandard quality the DMK showed keen interest stating that the buildings were constructed during the DMK regime. On Thiruvottriyur issue, Stalin is silent with a general statement announcing alternate sites for affected,” said an AIADMK spokesperson stating that a detailed reaction from party leaders EPS and OPS are on the cards. "Soon after any building collapse incident, officials from TNUHDB would visit the site to assess the stability of other blocks, but they do not act before the collapse or fatal accidents," the AIADMK functionary added.





“A major mishap had been averted because the inmates vacated the buildings sensing danger. But this incident is a great shock exposing the status of TNHB buildings,” AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran tweeted. The State government should review the safety of all the TNHB buildings that are more than 20 years old, Dhinakaran said.





“The state should book the contractors, engineers and the then state ministers who gave clearance for the contractors. Chief Minister M K Stalin should clarify the State’s action taken on this issue,” said former AIADMK MP K C Palaniswami.