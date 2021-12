Several old buildings constructed by Slum Clearance Board need immediate attention in Chennai

Chennai :

Venessa Peter, Venessa Peter of Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), requested the State government to put in a mechanism so that periodic quality audits of TNUHDB buildings are carried out.





"Presently, the authorities are proactive and start the reconstruction of weaker buildings only after cracks are reported. Also, while giving alternate accommodation to the affected families in the Tiruvottiyur incident , the government should consider their livelihood," she requested.

Soon after the building collapse incident was reported, officials from TNUHDB visited the site to assess the stability of other blocks.





According to Minister for MSME TM Anbarasan, in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) there are 23,000 such houses that were constructed 40 to 45 years ago. After DMK came to power, it was decided to demolish these 23,000 houses which were not suitable for living in a phased manner.